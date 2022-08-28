NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide put the title on the line against Kerry Morton at NWA 74 pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St. Louis, MO that aired on FITE TV.

At the end of the match, Homicide nailed him with a low blow. However, Homicide argued with the referee, and Kerry hit him with a Finlay Roll afterward.

Kerry lands on his feet during a moonsault attempt, and Homicide gets Kerry on the top turnbuckle before landing a super cutter for the win.