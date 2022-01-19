The legendary Homicide recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote this Sunday’s “The Wrld On GCW” pay per view, where Homicide will challenge Jon Moxley for the GCW world championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he thought the name was only going to last a few weeks in his career:

“At the time, I was going to be The Latin Terror, this crazy bootleg version of Sting and The Undertaker. But we had America’s Most Wanted on one day, and someone said to me, ‘That’s it. Call yourself Homicide.’ I thought it would last, at most, for a couple weeks.”

How he is a family man and doesn’t necessarily love the name:

“Honestly, I don’t love the name. I’m a family man. I love to entertain wrestling fans, especially kids. They shouldn’t even know what that word means. My mother never liked the name, either. But when it comes to an older crowd, I’m a king of the underground scene. They know that Homicide is going to bring it.”