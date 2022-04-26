The legendary Homicide was the latest guest on The Battlegrounds podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on Eddie Kingston in AEW, and how he hopes to face a whole crop of talent like Samoa Joe, CM Punk, and new guys like Tony Deppen. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would love to wrestle Danielson, CM Punk, and Samoa Joe:

“I would love to wrestle ‘The American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson because I know the way he is about the National Wrestling Alliance. Of course, CM Punk, Samoa Joe, all the guys I wrestled in Ring of Honor.”

The new talents he hopes to face:

“Of the new guys, Tony Deppen. I wrestled him last week and I would love to wrestle him again. I would love to have Chavo Guerrero and the reason why is because his father was a former champion. Just like Colby Corino, it’s kind of cool that his pop was a former heavyweight champion.”

Thinks Eddie Kingston will be a future AEW world champion:

“I’m so happy for him. He’s getting his flowers and I’m very, very confident that he’s going to be the next AEW Champion of the world. I’m not talking about the secondary belt or the tag belt. I’m talking about he’s going to be the number one man of that company. I’m really happy for this dude. He deserves it.”

