Homicide did an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, Steve Fall’s Ten Count, where he spoke about a wide range of topics, including the NJPW Strong Nemesis show coming up on December 11th from the Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA:

“At first I was joking around like, why do I feel like this is like NXT, but we got so many professionals at Strong. Not that NXT is a minor league because there’s a lot of talent in NXT. I feel like this is a new chapter for the American audience for New Japan. I love the new logo when it comes to the lion with the American flag. So I think New Japan is introducing American fans to our style. We are bringing a new style to America.”

“Of course, we have Bullet Club coming to America. We got Naito coming. We are featuring people like myself and Eddie Kingston. So it’s cool. If you’re a wrestling fan, I think you will like to see this because it’s the American version of New Japan and it’s the same style as New Japan with a little more entertainment.”