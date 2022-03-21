Austin Aries vs. Homicide vs. Darius Lockhart vs. Colby Corino battled it out to become the new NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion at Sunday’s Crockett Cup Night 2 event from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds on FITE TV.
Homicide hit a Cutter to Aries, then hit the Cop Killa on Colby to win.
Homicide's #FreeCain shirt.
On his birthday!!! Homicide is the NEW @nwa Junior Heavyweight Champion!
Man, @ColbyCorino is bad ass!
