This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite 300 kicked off with a promo from “Hangman” Adam Page, who issued a bold challenge to Jon Moxley — proposing their AEW World Championship match at All In: Texas in 10 days be contested as a Texas Deathmatch. The match was later confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan.

During the segment, a fan sitting in the first few rows held up a sign that read “Homos 4 Hangman” with a colourful rainbow featured on it.

You can check out some photos of the sign below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

The Golden Lovers are back together.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega made a surprise return to save Kota Ibushi following the main event. After Kazuchika Okada defeated Ibushi, Lance Archer and Rocky Romero of the Don Callis Family launched a post-match assault.

Omega ran in to even the odds, but Trent Beretta tried to blindside him—only to be stopped by Ibushi. The longtime friends then took out Beretta and shared an emotional embrace, officially reuniting the Golden Lovers.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* All Star Tag Team Match: Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay & Tay Melo vs. Athena, Megan Bayne, Julia Hart & Thekla

* Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Knight

* Mark Briscoe, Mistico & Hologram vs. Hechicero, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero

* FTR vs. The Outrunners