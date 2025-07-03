This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite 300 kicked off with a promo from “Hangman” Adam Page, who issued a bold challenge to Jon Moxley — proposing their AEW World Championship match at All In: Texas in 10 days be contested as a Texas Deathmatch. The match was later confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan.

During the segment, a fan sitting in the first few rows held up a sign that read “Homos 4 Hangman” with a colourful rainbow featured on it.

You can check out some photos of the sign below: