John Cena is the new voice of Honda.

The auto maker recently issued a press release for their new “Rugged” brand campaign, to promote the new 2021 Passport and Pilot SUVs, and the redesigned 2021 Ridgeline truck. The first commercial with Cena can be seen below. With the new campaign, Honda has announced Cena as the new voice of the brand.

Cena’s voice will be featured across all Honda marketing creative for their cars and light trucks.

“John Cena is known for his toughness and strength, but he also has a lot of heart and he’s a real car enthusiast, making him a perfect fit to be the new voice of Honda,” said Jay Joseph, Vice President of Automobile Marketing at American Honda Motor Company.

Cena, who has been away from WWE since losing to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year, also provided comments in the official announcement and said he has always been a big fan of the Honda brand.

“I’m looking forward to this new relationship with Honda because I’ve always been a big fan of Honda products and how deeply involved they are in the community,” Cena said.

The new campaign with Cena will be featured on national broadcasts, including programming from the NBA, the NFL and college football. Sixty-second and thirty-second spots will air on premium cable networks, as well as on-demand video programs and digital media properties. The campaign also includes a Spanish-language version. The new Honda campaign with Cena will also have a social media presence, including a heavy presence on Pinterest, Snapchat and Reddit.

Cena tweeted the promo today and commented, “We define who we are when we persevere in the face of obstacles. Proud to be the new voice of @Honda, starting with this message that encourages people to “Rise to the Challenge.'”

There is no word yet on when Cena might return to the ring for WWE, but we will keep you updated. You can see his full tweet below:

We define who we are when we persevere in the face of obstacles. Proud to be the new voice of @Honda, starting with this message that encourages people to ”Rise to the Challenge.” pic.twitter.com/S7PgmkYq11 — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 14, 2020

