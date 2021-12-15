The Honky Tonk Man appeared on the latest episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw with Gerald Brisco and John Layfield.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about having to tell The Ultimate Warrior to take it easier on him in the ring one night and taught him a lesson.

“He would hit me so hard in the hard and I finally told him. I said, ‘Jim, you just can’t hit me like that.’ I said, ‘I’ll do anything you want out there. I’ll get out there and do the best I can’. But my head was starting to swell like a softball and had gotten mushy. And I said, ‘If you ever hit me like that again, I’m gonna go down and I’m not getting up.’”

“The crowd was into it. He hit me in the side of the head. I went down. He pulled my hair trying to pick me up, and he was pulling my hair like pluckin’ a chicken and dropping my hair. But I would not get up. I clenched to the mat, and he felt the people just die.”

“And I got back to the locker room. I said, ‘Jim, I told you don’t ever hit me like that again.’ He said, ‘I’m so sorry.’ He said, ‘I don’t know.’ He said, ‘I’ll never hit you like that again.’ I said, ‘Well, how’d you feel out there?’ He said, ‘I felt like I was naked in front of all these people.’ He said, ‘They sh*t on me.’”

“I said, ‘Yeah, they did.’ I said, ‘You got to remember, it takes everybody in that ring to work this match.’ And I said, ‘If you hurt me, you’re out there by yourself.’ And so he never hit me like that again. Never ever.”