HOOK is once again your FTW Champion.

The Handsome Devil defeated Chris Jericho at today’s AEW All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium in an FTW rules match. HOOK tapped out the Learning Tree with his RedRum finisher after basically fighting off Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith by himself. However, HOOK’s father, the legendary Taz, did insert himself into the match and choke out Keith with the tazzmission.

