Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured rising star and fan-favorite HOOK taking on The Firm’s Lee Moriarty, with the son of Taz putting his coveted FTW championship on the line.

Both men showed off their technical prowess, with Moriarty wearing the champ down and nearly snatching victory from him by trapping him in a modified crossface. However, HOOK’s ground wrestling expertise came in to play, later countering the submission into his RedRum choke…Moriarty would pass out and HOOK would remain FTW champion.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.