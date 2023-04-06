HOOK is still your FTW Champion.

The Handsome Devil defeated Ethan Page at this evening’s edition AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island New York. Page put up a valiant effort but fell victim to the champ’s devastating Redrum submission, which he fell into because of Matt Hardy. This marks HOOK’s fifth successful defense of the FTW Championship since he won it from Ricky Starks back in 2022.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@730Hook takes @officialEGO for a ride, but Ethan Page makes him pay for it! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ZS0moDXAbU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023

