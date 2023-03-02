HOOK is still your FTW Champion.

The Handsome Devil defeated Matt Hardy on this evening’s AEW Dynamite, the final Dynamite before this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. The Broken One put up a hell of a fight and nearly defeated HOOK, but the champ countered a Twist-of-Fate and locked in his signature Red Rum submission hold to win the match and retain the title. This continues his reign that started 218 days ago.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

What a counter by #FTW Champion @730Hook, to get the victory!

Looks like a NO-DQ match against @StokelyHathaway is set for the near future 👀

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/rPFwThgfYA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

