Ahead of his in-ring debut on tonight’s AEW Rampage Hook spoke with Pitchfork Music regarding his entrance theme, which is done by hip-hop star and wrestling enthusiast Action Bronson.

The track, entitled “The Chairman’s Intent,” was picked by Hook himself. He tells the publication that he knew his dad, ECW legend Taz, would love the song.

Bronson was also interviewed for the piece, and reveals that Taz was actually the one who reached out regarding the track. Check out highlights from the interview below.

Hook says he’s been a fan of Bronson since the sixth grade:

“I’ve been an Action Bronson fan since I was in sixth grade. I would hear him shout out all these old school wrestlers, old school strong man shit, and all these old athletes. With that and the New York vibe, I had a feeling that my dad (Taz) would fuck with it as well. When I showed him, he loved it.”

Bronson reveals that Taz hit him up and asked about using the song for Hook’s theme:

“Recently Taz hit me up saying that Hook was making his debut and they wanted to use that song,” Bronson said over the phone. “I was like, ‘Absolutely.’”

How Hook feels about his debut since it was taped on Wednesday:

“It was hard as fuck, honestly. It was tough, man. I was excited. I felt like I could run through a brick wall before going out there. Having Action Bronson for my debut in New York? It was surreal.”

Bronson saw videos of the pop Hook got and believes he will be a big breakout for AEW:

“When that man walks out and you hear that music pop, you hear that crowd jump, it’s something special,” Bronson said. “That pop that he got? That’s a big pop for a brand new wrestler. I see good things. He’s a specimen.”