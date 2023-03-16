HOOK will finally get his hands on Stokely Hathaway.

The FTW Champion is set to face The Firm leader on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This match was made after the Handsome Devil defeated Matt Hardy a few weeks ago. Not only that, the match will have a No-Disqualification stipulation.

As of now this is the only matchup announced for next week’s Dynamite. More matches will be revealed on Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage St. Patrick’s Day Slam.