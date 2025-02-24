– Barry Bloom has been brought on to represent Hook ahead of future contract negotiations. “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” actually signed with Bloom several months ago, and the belief is that AEW will make sure to keep Hook with the company.
– Mariah May is on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted.
She’s been a wrestling fan since childhood & actually got her start as a referee for her brother’s matches! @mariahmayx story on #AEWUnrestricted with @RefAubrey & @WillWashington
▶️ https://t.co/gRpZXcc773 pic.twitter.com/s2gvftnUrk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2025
– The Omaha Men’s Basketball team continues to share footage of The Outrunners appearance over the weekend. AEW also shared a Barstool Sports article on their X feed today about it.
Gonna be watching this on repeat for the rest of the week🔁
Relive the top moments from our legendary title clinching night!!#OmahaMBB pic.twitter.com/NQ68A6vfGV
— Omaha Men’s Basketball (@OmahaMBB) February 24, 2025
Outrunners (@turbofloyd_ + @TruthMagnum)@omavs https://t.co/21qaUhhAdT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2025