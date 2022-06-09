HOOK is undefeated in his AEW career as he racked up a 9-0 career record and now he has his sights set on being the World Champion. This is something he talked about during an interview with GQ.

“I want to be the AEW world champion. That’s it. That’s the goal. But outside of wrestling, I plan to delve into some other markets—design or artistic directing I also want to look at acting and modeling,” he said.

HOOK also spoke about his debut on AEW Rampage in December 2021: