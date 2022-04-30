Hook will look to continue his undefeated streak as he returns to the ring on next Friday’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT.

AEW has announced that Hook will be in action next Friday, against an opponent to be named.

Hook appeared on this week’s Rampage for the confrontation with Danhausen, but Mark Sterling interrupted and that led to a sneak attack by Tony Nese. Hook ended up taking Nese out, and denying Danhausen’s friendship.

Next week’s Rampage will also feature a preview of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament as Toni Storm and Ruby Soho team up to take on Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker.

On a related note, the next two episodes of Rampage on TNT will have special start times due to the NHL Playoffs.

The May 8 edition of Rampage will begin at 7pm ET on TNT, while the May 13 episode will air at 6pm ET.

Next Friday’s Rampage will be taped this coming Wednesday from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, while the May 13 show will be taped earlier that week from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY.

