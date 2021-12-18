AEW has announced that Bear Bronson will be taking on rising star Hook on next Saturday’s Holiday Bash edition of Rampage on TNT. This bout joins the previously announced TNT title showdown between Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE HOLIDAY BASH:
-Cody Rhodes versus Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship
-Hook versus Bear Bronson
