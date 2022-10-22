Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville featured HOOK defending the FTW championship against Ariya Daivari from the Trustbusters.

Despite putting up a solid effort Daivari fell victim to HOOK’s devastating RedRum submission, marking yet another successful title defense as well as preserving his undefeated streak. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

#FTW Champion @730Hook sends the #Trustbusters a strong message by finishing both @AriyaDaivari and Jeeves Kay @isthatVSK and retaining the title! Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/2suBiVXVvb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Rampage can be found here.