That’s a picture-wrap for the FTW Championship.
“The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK successfully retained the FTW Championship with a victory over The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong in the second match of the evening at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special event on Wednesday night, September 25, 2024.
Following his victory over Strong, which came by way of his Red-Rum submission finishing hold, HOOK would go on to retire the FTW Championship and share an embrace with his legendary father, the founder of the FTW title belt from way back in the original ECW days, Taz.
THERE'S THE SIGNAL! HOOK has the home field advantage for his #FTW Championship defense against Roderick Strong!
The Messiah of the Backbreaker, Roderick Strong, vows to BREAK the #FTW Champion HOOK tonight!
HOOK takes out everyone with the kendo stick!
Steel chairs are completely legal under #FTW Rules!
"All good things must come to an end" – HOOK
