Tonight’s AEW Dynamite took place from the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston Salem, North Carolina and was broadcast on the TBS Station. Here were the big news items from the show.
-HOOK returned to confront Chris Jericho and made it know that he plans on taking back his FTW Championship.
THERE'S THE SIGNAL! IT'S HOOOOOOOK!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@K_Shibata2022 | @IAmJericho | @TheCaZXL | @BountyKeith | @730HOOK pic.twitter.com/hOJXCGifEQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 8, 2024
-Britt Baker made her first appearance on television in weeks (following a real-life suspension), and told Mercedes Moné that she plans on exposing her at AEW All In.
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has a message for "The CEO" Mercedes Moné and will be at #AEWDynamite NEXT WEDNESDAY!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Kamille_Brick | @MercedesVarnado | @RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/viuOIOJOOt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 8, 2024
-Christian Cage and the Patriarchy cut a promo revealing a new trios matchup with huge stakes on this Saturday’s Collision.
A huge opportunity has been laid out for #AEWAllIn in regards of the #AEW World Trio's Champions The Patriarchy.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Christian4Peeps | @thenickwayne | @luchasaurus | #MotherWayne pic.twitter.com/veOcuM59WP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 8, 2024
UPDATED LINEUPS FOR AEW TELEVISION:
August 10th COLLISION:
-House of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang, winner receives AEW Trios Championship match against The Patriarchy at All In, Christian Cage will be the special guest referee
August 14th DYNAMITE:
-Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta
-Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli come face-to-face