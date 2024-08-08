Tonight’s AEW Dynamite took place from the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston Salem, North Carolina and was broadcast on the TBS Station. Here were the big news items from the show.

-HOOK returned to confront Chris Jericho and made it know that he plans on taking back his FTW Championship.

-Britt Baker made her first appearance on television in weeks (following a real-life suspension), and told Mercedes Moné that she plans on exposing her at AEW All In.

-Christian Cage and the Patriarchy cut a promo revealing a new trios matchup with huge stakes on this Saturday’s Collision.

UPDATED LINEUPS FOR AEW TELEVISION:

August 10th COLLISION:

-House of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang, winner receives AEW Trios Championship match against The Patriarchy at All In, Christian Cage will be the special guest referee

August 14th DYNAMITE:

-Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli come face-to-face