“The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” is coming to Salt Lake City, Utah next week.

And he’s pissed off.

Former FTW Champion HOOK appeared in a digital exclusive promo segment released via social media by AEW on Thursday, during which he spoke more about the ongoing situation involving his father, Taz, being attacked in a parking lot and needing a total knee replacement surgery.

In the video, HOOK claims he has seen security footage of the attack, and has found out who attacked Taz. He announced that “[next] Wednesday on Dynamite, [he’s] going to handle it.”

Also scheduled for the October 23 episode of AEW Dynamite from Salt Lake City, Utah is Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho in a “Ladder War” for the ROH World Championship, as well as The Elite team of The Young Bucks and “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry taking on Private Party & Daniel Garcia in trios action.

