Tonight’s AEW ALL OUT Zero Hour pre-show featured rising superstar HOOK defending the FTW championship against the Jericho Appreciation Society’s Angelo Parker, a match that also had HOOK’s undefeated streak on the line.

The son of Taz managed to retain his championship after trapping Parker in his devastating RedRum submission finisher. This was his second successful defense since winning the title from Ricky Starks last month.

Afterwards Matt Menard and Parker gange dup on HOOK, but rapper Action Bronson, who was sitting front row, ran in to make the save. Bronson’s track “The Chairman’s Intent,” is HOOK’s theme song.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

