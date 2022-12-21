FTW Champion Hook is now official for tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW has announced that Hook will be in action on tonight’s Dynamite, but there’s no word yet on who he will be wrestling. This comes after Hook saved Jungle Boy from a beating by The Firm on last week’s Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite.

Tonight’s match will mark Hook’s first Dynamite bout since winning the FTW Title from Ricky Starks at Fight for The Fallen on July 27. Since then he’s defeated Angelo Parker at AEW All Out, while also picking up Rampage singles wins over Zack Clayton, Ari Daivari, and Lee Moriarty, which was the most recent victory on the November 18 show. Hook also teamed with rapper Action Bronson for a win over Parker and Matt Menard at the Grand Slam Rampage on September 23.

Below is the updated Holiday Bash Dynamite line-up for tonight’s show from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX:

* The next chapter in The Book of Hobbs will be revealed

* Ricky Starks will appear live

* Bryan Danielson will appear live

* Rapper Rick Ross will mediate the Face-to-Face Meeting between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

* AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Gunn Club

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida

* No DQ Match: AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite, Match #5 in the Best Of 7 Series (Death Triangle leads 3-1)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the Control Center and Road To Holiday Bash videos for tonight:

After coming to the aid of Jungle Boy Jack Perry @boy_myth_legend last week, just days before Christmas #FTW Champion @730Hook will be in action TONIGHT at the Wednesday night #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash, LIVE from San Antonio, TX at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/yDNrd7xoRy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 21, 2022

