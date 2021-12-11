Team Taz’s secret weapon has been unleashed.

This evening’s AEW Rampage from the UBS Arena featured Fuego Del Sol taking on the debuting Hook, who came into the matchup with a ton of support from his hometown of Long Island, and even more support from his online fanbase on social media, better referred to as “Hookers.”

The son of Taz managed to make quick work of Fuego, and submitted him with his father’s Tazmission choke. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

All that and a bag of chips…Watch the debut of @730hook NOW on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/2g6X3556F4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2021

Hook flattens @FuegoDelSol with a lariat, and no one is more excited than @OfficialTAZ. Watch the debut of @730hook NOW on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/vRUhXfwXHe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2021

Follow along with our full coverage of AEW Rampage here.