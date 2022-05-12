AEW announced on this evening’s Dynamite that the newly formed Hookhausen (Danhausen & Hook) will be taking on Tony Nese and his manager Mark Sterling on the Buy-In for the May 29th Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada.

HOOK AND DANHAUSEN TEAM UP FOR THE AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING BUY IN!!! HOOKHAUSEN!!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/T7v7LpWaS4 — Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) May 12, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING

-CM Punk vs. Adam Page for the AEW world championship

-Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship

-Men’s Finals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament

-Women’s Finals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament

-Hookausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling BUY-IN

(Special thanks to Denise Salcedo)