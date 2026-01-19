Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl has never shied away from admitting he was relentless with backstage pranks, but he recently revealed that one of his favorite targets was Big E, and that it eventually led to a breaking point. Speaking on the “What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon” podcast, Postl openly acknowledged that his constant needling crossed a line, even by locker room standards.

“I rode with those guys for a good amount of time, I bullied Big E. I always bullied Big E,” Postl said, explaining that he leaned on Fit Finlay’s intimidating reputation as protection. “I wasn’t bullied growing up… I wasn’t bullied in WWE. People didn’t want to mess with Fit; that’s just why!” According to Postl, the ribbing became so constant that Big E finally vented to Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, admitting, “I don’t know if I can put up with Dylan anymore. He just keeps bullying me; he won’t stop.”

That frustration eventually boiled over when Big E physically shut things down. “He booted me from the backpack — boom!” Postl recalled with a laugh. “I ‘Supermaned’ and landed right on my face.” Even then, Postl knew exactly what had happened, joking afterward, “Breaking point?” While the moment finally drew a line, Postl admitted it didn’t completely change his behavior, reinforcing just how intense WWE’s locker room culture could be during that era.

The story offers a rare, candid look at how far backstage ribbing could go before crossing into genuine tension, especially among future top stars. With more veterans speaking openly about locker room dynamics, moments like this continue to reshape how fans understand WWE’s behind-the-scenes environment — and who really set the limits when enough was enough.