In recent years, professional wrestling has found renewed cinematic interest. Films like The Iron Claw, Cassandro, and Queen of the Ring have all reached audiences well beyond the traditional fan base. Even with that resurgence, many inside the industry still view The Wrestler as the benchmark by which all wrestling movies are measured.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky and released in 2008, The Wrestler followed the quiet unraveling of Randy “The Ram” Robinson, portrayed by Mickey Rourke. The character, a faded star of the 1980s, clings to the only identity he has ever known while working small independent shows and battling serious health issues. The performance earned Rourke an Academy Award nomination and remains one of the most lauded portrayals of a wrestler ever put on screen.

That authenticity still resonates deeply with those who lived the lifestyle themselves. Former WWE star Hornswoggle recently revisited the film during an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, where he and SoCalVal were discussing the uneasy reality many wrestlers face when life outside the ring becomes unavoidable. The conversation naturally drifted toward The Wrestler and why it continues to hit so close to home.

“‘The Wrestler’ is the greatest epitome of our business that’s ever been told,” Hornswoggle said. “I don’t care what you say, it is the top to bottom best explanation, best showcase of everything we do.” He pointed specifically to the film’s unflinching look at the emotional whiplash of fame and anonymity. “Being at the top, and working at a deli and being recognized at a deli…I watch that movie still at least once a year, and I go, ‘Man, this is just…this is insane how close to home it hits at times.’”

For many performers, the film’s power lies in what it does not romanticize. It captures the physical toll, the shrinking crowds, and the fear that comes with realizing the applause does not last forever. That portrayal has allowed The Wrestler to endure not just as entertainment, but as a shared reference point for wrestlers navigating uncertain futures.

As more wrestling films continue to emerge, the industry is also becoming more comfortable examining its own vulnerabilities on screen. Whether newer projects will approach the same level of raw honesty remains to be seen, but The Wrestler still stands as the standard many wrestlers quietly measure their own stories against.