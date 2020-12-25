During an interview with comicbook.com, Hornswoggle recalled how the idea for him to become A.J. Swoggle came about. Here’s what he had to say:

This all started out last year at Starrcast when I joined onto Ron Funches’ stand up show. It was pretty funny. It’s something I try to dabble in more and more, stand-up here and there…. Then there was a picture of me from that on stage with my lovely locks flowing. Someone posted and said, ‘AJ Styles reportedly at Starcast.’ It just started making the rounds. Then this was the brainchild of Scott D’Amore, where he literally saw that picture and said, ‘I need that.’ Especially the Good Brothers there now. He goes, ‘I need AJ Swoggle.’

Yeah, I’ve been doing stuff with Impact. I [was] kind of introduced [during] the Tommy Dreamer and Brian Meyers feud. Then I had a singles match with Brian Meyer that I’m crazy proud of. He’s my best friend in the world. Him and I, in front of no crowd, we still had a banger of a match. He made me look like a million bucks. That just proves even more how amazing of a performer Brian Myers is to make me still look good. Then we did me as AJ against Ethan Page and it was just fun. It was just so fun. Ethan Page is a guy that I’ve gotten really close to in the past couple of years, great performer with a unreal future ahead of him, I have a feeling.