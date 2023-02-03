Hornswoggle (Dylan Postl) spent some time with WWE Hall of Famers DX as their official mascot during a storyline in 2009-2010. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet for his “INSIGHT” podcast and was asked if he’s annoyed that he did not go into the Hall of Fame with the other DX members.

“No,” Hornswoggle responded. “And it’s one of those things like I get it, I do. I was the mascot, I was always known as the mascot. People didn’t view me as such. But I knew it and it’s fine. I never like to think about that, because if it never were to happen, I can only be let down rather than if for a crazy reason it does happen, it’s the coolest surprise ever. But I never think about that. People ask me all the time and all that they say it to me all the time. But it’s like, I don’t like thinking that way.”

Hornswoggle continued and talked about what is the most important thing these days – being a father.

“At this point now, it’s like, it would just be cool for my son,” he said. “Like I have so much now where it’s just like, I want to do fun things that I can bring him along to as well. Like, it’s all I care about nowadays. And that’s, hey, when can I get a AIW booking in Cleveland so we can go to this Hall of Fame or we go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame or the Rock Hall again and just get spaghetti pizza again, just like fun things that he can do along with me that at this point in my career, that’s what I really enjoy is him coming along for the ride.”

Below is the full interview with Hornswoggle and Van Vliet:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.