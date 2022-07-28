Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle (aka Swoggle, Dylan Postl) says Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should not have apologized for using the word “midget” earlier this week.

Dallas’ former Director of College & Pro Scouting Larry Lacewell, who also played and coached college football, passed away back in May. While speaking to the media at training camp earlier this week, Jones joked about Lacewell and said, “Lace held court out here. I’m going to get me somebody, a midget, to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping us.”

Little People of America, the largest dwarfism support organization in the world, issued a statement to TMZ and called on Jones to apologize. The statement said, “M—-t is a term that has widely been known to be derogatory for years and should be common knowledge to anyone in the public arena, such as Jerry Jones. Ignorance at this point is simply not an excuse. Any use of this disparaging slur along with suggestions or insinuations that our stature exists for amusement is deplorable and inexcusable. Those who use the term m—-t or any terminology that further stigmatizes people born with dwarfism are asked to educate themselves to eradicate this word. Little People of America is asking Jerry Jones to issue an apology and vow to use appropriate terminology rooted in respect and dignity going forward.”

Jones issued an apology on Tuesday night and said, “Earlier today I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive. I apologize.”

In an update, Hornswoggle spoke to TMZ Sports and said Jones did not offend him with the word because he also uses it.

“You didn’t need to apologize to me, Jerry Jones,” Hornswoggle said. “I’m a fan of yours for using the word because I use the word. Because I’m OK, and I don’t take myself too seriously.”

Hornswoggle also said he hopes Jones continues to use the word, adding that he thinks the whole situation is absolutely ridiculous.

“He’s not using it in a derogatory way. That’s my thing. He’s not making fun of the community with how he’s using it,” he said.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion added, “If you get offended by something like that, you’re taking yourself way too seriously. We’re all human. We all bleed the same blood. It’s just ridiculous to me. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

