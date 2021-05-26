Pro-wrestling legend Swoggle (fka Hornswoggle in WWE) recently spoke with Essentially Sports about a number of topics, most notably how he once fell asleep underneath the ring and missed a key segment with the Undertaker. Hear the story below.

It was Kane, Batista, and The Undertaker versus Finley, Great Khali, and Big Daddy V in a six-man tag. That’s a lot of weight above me moving around. So my spots ready to hit,” he explained. “As Finlay describes it, he cuts off the apron lifts the apron- Where’s Dylan (himself)? Looks, all he sees is me laid out face down. We get to the back he (Undertaker) goes, ‘What happened?’ I go ‘I was sleeping ‘. And I was not gonna lie to him because then it would have been worse.