Hornswoggle never really spoke in WWE, but he says an interaction with Miss Piggy was supposed to give him that power.
The legendary character spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Metro, where he also opened up about how big of a fan of The Muppets he is. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.
How interacting with Miss Piggy was originally going to grant him the power to speak:
[It was] supposed to be the Miss Piggy thing, it was supposed to happen that day! The original pitch was when Miss Piggy hit me, I was supposed to then be able to talk. It didn’t happen and I was bummed out but I was like, you know what? I still get to work with The Muppets on Raw, this is incredible.
Admits to being a huge fan of The Muppets:
I was shaking all day, just physically shaking. Man, I don’t care – I loved meeting Ozzy Osbourne, I loved meeting Shaq, I loved meeting these celebrities, Bob Barker, all that. But this is my one. This is a bucket list. So, when they came to life in front of me it was just this – I froze, I literally froze. They were hospitable to me and everything. I brought two big posters for them to sign, and they signed not just once, but they signed as every one of the characters they portray on these posters.