Hornswoggle never really spoke in WWE, but he says an interaction with Miss Piggy was supposed to give him that power.

The legendary character spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Metro, where he also opened up about how big of a fan of The Muppets he is. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.

How interacting with Miss Piggy was originally going to grant him the power to speak:

[It was] supposed to be the Miss Piggy thing, it was supposed to happen that day! The original pitch was when Miss Piggy hit me, I was supposed to then be able to talk. It didn’t happen and I was bummed out but I was like, you know what? I still get to work with The Muppets on Raw, this is incredible.

Admits to being a huge fan of The Muppets: