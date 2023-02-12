Former WWE star Hornswoggle appeared on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked what the best match of his career was. He named the WeeLC match a takeoff on the TLC match that he had with El Torito on the Extreme Rules 2014 pre-show.

He called it “the best match” that he’s ever done and “best thing I’ve ever done in my career in the ring.

“Immediately after the match, I headed to the props department and was like, ‘Hey, I need a piece of that table right now,'” he said. “I got a piece of the table and I got it signed by everybody that was in the match.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc