WARNING: There is a graphic photo below – please take note of that before scrolling down if you’re squeamish.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Zoey Stark appeared to suffer a serious knee injury during her match on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. She was removed from the Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley.

The injury occurred when Stark attempted a missile dropkick but landed awkwardly, causing her knee to bend unnaturally. Officials quickly checked on her at ringside before helping her to the back.

Michael Cole noted that Stark may have re-aggravated a previous knee injury. She previously tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in 2021.

Stark was immediately rushed to a local hospital after the injury. We are awaiting further word on her condition.

You can check out a video of the spot and a graphic photo of the way her leg got bent below.

We send our very best wishes to Zoey Stark on a full and speedy recovery. 🙏

OH. MY. GOD

Just Look at Zoek Stark Knees… pic.twitter.com/NDNDs6dB0H — Methio🇫🇷 (@MethioY) May 20, 2025

Zoey Stark with an unfortunate landing from the missile drop-kick. She has been helped to the back.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/7VjJyC5Fgp — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 20, 2025

The ringside Doctor had to carry Zoey Stark to the back after her unfortunate landing. Wishing her a speedy recovery 🙏#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/xrFu13czia — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) May 20, 2025

Karrion Kross is riding a major wave of momentum.

Just weeks after delivering a standout post-WrestleMania 41 promo and releasing a critically acclaimed documentary, Kross continues to make headlines — and connect with fans in a big way.

Last week, Kross announced that his official t-shirt would be available at WWE live events, starting with this week’s edition of WWE RAW. True to his word, the shirt made its debut at the show. He said,

“They heard you, loud and clear. About a week ago, I met some fans before and after RAW. A common theme kept coming up: ‘Where can I get your shirt? Where can we get the Kross shirt?’”

While Kross had previously directed fans to WWEShop.com, he recognized that wasn’t enough — fans wanted to grab the merch in person, right at the events. And now, they can.

A fan tweeted a photo of Kross’ shirt on display at RAW, catching the attention of the man himself. Kross responded on social media, expressing gratitude to the fans for the surge in support he’s been receiving.