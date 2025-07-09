A longtime WWE personality has parted ways with the company.

Following a 15-year run that included work as a host and announcer for various WWE programming and shows, Scott Stanford has announced his departure from the company.

On Wednesday, Stanford shared a short video via social media, along with a brief statement to announce the news.

“When you walk out of the studio on your last day WWE,” Stanford wrote via X. “15 year run….nothing but love!”

Stanford continued in the post, which he directly tagged Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Stephanie McMahon-Levesque and Paul Heyman in, “Hope to make it back one day!”

Scott Stanford primarily served as a host and announcer for WWE. He hosted pre-show and studio programs like “This Week in WWE” and the pre-show panels for pay-per-views. He also co-hosted “WWE Superstars” with various commentators like Josh Mathews, Jerry Lawler, and CM Punk. Additionally, he hosted WWE’s “Bottom Line” show and was involved in pre-show content for Raw and SmackDown.