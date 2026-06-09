Dave LaGreca believes WWE could surprise fans by making Sami Zayn its next world champion.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, LaGreca discussed the ongoing storyline involving Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Sami Zayn. While talking about the direction of the feud, LaGreca floated the idea of Zayn eventually emerging as the biggest beneficiary.

“I’m gonna throw this out there, Bully, and you’re going to think I’m [ __ ] nuts.”

LaGreca then revealed the direction he would like to see WWE take.

“You really want to surprise people? You really want to shock people? Make Sami Zayn your next champion.”

The comment came while discussing Gunther’s ongoing issues with Cody Rhodes following their controversial match at Clash in Italy. LaGreca praised the way WWE has handled Gunther’s complaints about the finish and believes the story has become more interesting because of Sami Zayn’s involvement.

“I think this plot piece of Sami Zayn being involved in this story makes this story very, very different than other stories that we’ve seen.”

LaGreca pointed out that Zayn has quietly remained connected to the storyline for weeks, leading him to believe WWE is building toward something bigger.

“He’s been involved in this story for weeks and weeks.” “Something’s happening.”

According to LaGreca, the story does not feel like it is heading toward a simple Cody Rhodes victory over Gunther.

“This is going to go to SummerSlam.”

Earlier in the discussion, LaGreca also praised WWE’s recent creative direction involving Cody Rhodes and Gunther, saying the storyline has captured his attention.

“SmackDown this past Friday piqued my interest.” “I’m very interested.”

LaGreca specifically credited the inclusion of Sami Zayn as one of the reasons the story feels different from a typical championship feud.

“I think this plot piece of Sami Zayn being involved in this story makes this story very, very different.”

With Gunther set to receive another championship opportunity and Sami Zayn continuing to hover around the rivalry, LaGreca believes WWE may be setting the stage for a major surprise in the months ahead.

“You really want to surprise people? You really want to shock people? Make Sami Zayn your next champion.”