AEW has announced hosts (MCs) for today’s All In: London 2024 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

It was revealed on the go-home episode of AEW Collision on August 24 during a backstage interview segment with Lexy Nair that the Private Party duo of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy will serve as the official “MCs” for today’s highly-anticipated pay-per-view.

Despite not being scheduled for a match at the event, Quen and Kassidy vowed to leave their mark on London at the show today.

