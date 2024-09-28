The hosts for the next WWE premium live event have been announced.
During the September 27 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network, a pair of hosts for WWE Bad Blood 2024 were made official.
In a vignette that aired before the main event of the 9/27 show, WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair announced that they will be the official hosts for WWE Bad Blood 2024.
In the vignette, the women’s tag-team duo teased some surprises for the PLE, which is scheduled for next weekend on October 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.
See you in Atlanta!
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @BiancaBelairWWE and @Jade_Cargill will be the official hosts of #WWEBadBlood!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AJGew2sYuK
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2024