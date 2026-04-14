WWE is gearing up for the induction ceremony for this year’s class of inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame.

As noted, the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on April 17, just 24-hours before the two-night WrestleMania 42 premium live event on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Tuesday morning, WWE released an update on plans for the ceremony, announcing who will serve as the hosts for the event on 4/17 in “Sin City.”

“The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be hosted by Michael Cole and The Miz, streaming LIVE this Friday at 12am ET / 9pm PT on the ESPN App in the U.S. and YouTube internationally,” the announcement read.

The Miz hopped on X to respond to the news shortly after it was announced.

“Truly honored to host the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony alongside Michael Cole,” Miz wrote.

Scheduled to be inducted into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame are AJ Styles, Stephanie McMahon, Demolition, Sycho Sid, Dennis Rodman, Bad News Brown, Andre the Giant vs. Hulk Hogan from WrestleMania 3.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live WWE Hall of Fame results and coverage of WrestleMania 42.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be hosted by @MichaelCole and @mikethemiz, streaming LIVE this Friday at 12am ET / 9pm PT on the @espn App in the U.S. and @YouTube internationally! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/1km4VCqhX1 — WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2026