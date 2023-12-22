WWE will be running a best of 2023 on this Monday’s edition of Raw, which takes place on Christmas Day. TV Insider has revealed that Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg will be hosting.

Celebrate Christmas with the RAW’s Absolute Best Of 2023 hosted by Jackie Redmond & Peter Rosenberg.

While Christmas Day will be a “best of” New Year’s Day will see WWE run its ‘Day 1’ television special. So far the card for that show features Seth Rollins defending the heavyweight championship against Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley defending the women’s championship against Ivy Nile, Becky Lynch taking on Nia Jax and more.

