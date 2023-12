WWE will be running a best of 2023 on this Friday’s edition of SmackDown, which takes place on December 29th. TV Insider has revealed that Jackie Redmond and Corey Graves will be hosting.

Hosts Jackie Redmond and Corey Graves relive the absolute best matches and moments from 2023, featuring John Cena, Logan Paul, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

If you missed this past Friday’s SmackDown you can catch our full recap here.