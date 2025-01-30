The highly anticipated rematch between WWE superstars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus is here, but this time, the clash doesn’t take place in the squared circle—it unfolds at the kitchen table.

In a special episode of Hot Ones, part of Now We Feast, the Scottish and Irish former champions face off in the ultimate hot wings challenge. As the heat intensifies, so does the competition. Both McIntyre and Sheamus must complete random tasks, and with each failure, they’re forced to eat progressively hotter wings.

The episode delivers unexpected moments, including whether Sheamus will spill secrets about his boss, Triple H, who proves to be the better darts player, and which WWE superstar … is still paying off student loans?! Fans are in for a fiery treat as the two battle through spice and humor.

Drew McIntyre is one of 25 confirmed participants for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, set to take place on February 1st in Indianapolis, Indiana. As for Sheamus, his entry is yet to be confirmed, but many speculate he’s a likely contender.

Catch the heat, the laughs, and the competition on this latest episode of Hot Ones, and prepare for the road to the Royal Rumble to get even hotter.