Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that company star “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams has re-signed and will be sticking around. Full details can be found below.

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams has re-signed with the company.

One of the top pound-for-pound grapplers and strikers in pro wrestling, Williams is among those at the forefront of the pure wrestling revolution in ROH and is coming off the best year of his 11-year career.

He made it to the finals of the recent Pure Title Tournament, where he engaged in a technical wrestling classic against Jonathan Gresham. Williams had defeated two-time former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal in the block finals.

Subsequently, Williams, Gresham, Lethal and Rhett Titus formed The Foundation, a faction committed to restoring honor to ROH.

Williams made his ROH debut at Survival of the Fittest in 2018 and signed with the company shortly thereafter.