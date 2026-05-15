Someone at Hot Topic may want a quick history lesson on WWE’s Royal Rumble events.

A funny mistake involving WWE merchandise made the rounds on social media on Friday after fans noticed an obvious error on a retro Royal Rumble 2001 t-shirt being sold by the popular retail chain.

As seen in the photo below of the t-shirt, the wrestler pictured in the slot labeled for Test is actually Titus O’Neil.

Naturally, fans were quick to roast the mix-up online.

The mistake immediately stood out because Titus O’Neil was nowhere near WWE in 2001. O’Neil didn’t begin his wrestling career until 2009 and wouldn’t join WWE developmental until years later. His most recent WWE match took place in 2020.

Meanwhile, the late Test was in fact part of the Royal Rumble 2001 pay-per-view event, competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the show.

Test passed away in 2009 at the age of 33.