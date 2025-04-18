The road to WrestleMania 41 begins winding down tonight in “Sin City.”

Heading into the WrestleMania 41 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV., some updates have surfaces regarding the show.

As noted, Seth Rollins is expected to kick off the show, and the final segment is expected to feature Cody Rhodes and John Cena, with a producer assigned to the closing moments—often a sign that some in-ring action or physicality is planned to end the night.

In another update, WWE has confirmed that hour one of tonight’s show will be airing commercial-free.

Additionally, Nick Aldis, the blue brand General Manager, released a new breaking news video confirming Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair sit-down interview segments for tonight’s show.

Also advertised for the show is the 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, The Street Profits (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag-Team titles, as well as Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, & Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance.

