WWE is once again expanding its reach for a premium live event, this time bringing part of Backlash to cable television.

It was announced during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown that the first hour of WWE Backlash will simulcast on ESPN2.

The remainder of the show will continue to stream on ESPN Unlimited as usual.

WWE Backlash is set for May 9, 2026, and will take place at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Several high-profile matches have already been confirmed for the card. Roman Reigns is scheduled to go one-on-one with Jacob Fatu, while Seth Rollins will collide with Bron Breakker.

In the women’s division, Asuka is set to face Iyo Sky.

A notable lineup, especially with the added exposure.

This isn’t the first time WWE and ESPN have partnered for this kind of crossover.

During WrestleMania 42 last month, the first hour of Night 1 aired on ESPN2, while Night 2’s opening hour was broadcast on ESPN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/9 for live WWE Backlash: Tampa results coverage.