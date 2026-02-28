WrestleMania is getting a major mainstream spotlight this year.

WWE has announced that the first hour of WrestleMania 42 Saturday will air live on ESPN2, while the first hour of WrestleMania Sunday will air live on ESPN.

The move marks a notable crossover moment for the company and the sports broadcasting giant.

This will represent the first time a WWE Premium Live Event has aired live on ESPN. Traditionally, WWE PLEs stream on ESPN Unlimited, making this a significant shift in presentation for the company’s biggest annual event.

It’s a historic step.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

