WWE is once again giving fans a free preview of one of its biggest premium live events.

During Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced that the opening hour of WWE Clash in Italy will air live and free on ESPN next weekend. Once the first hour wraps up, viewers in the United States will need to switch over to ESPN Unlimited to continue watching the remainder of the show, while international audiences can stream the event on Netflix.

The company first experimented with the concept during WrestleMania, when the first hour of both nights of the two-night spectacle aired on traditional cable television before moving exclusively to streaming platforms.

That approach appears to now be part of WWE’s strategy moving forward for select major events.

WWE Clash in Italy is scheduled for May 31 from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 5/22/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.